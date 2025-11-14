Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchison believes that Mohammed Salah should make way for summer signings Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

The three players have not been able to start together in games so far, and Hutchison believes that manager Arne Slot might need to make an uncomfortable decision and drop the Egyptian International in order to fit the three players in his starting lineup.

He also suggested that Liverpool should look to use them together between now and the end of the season so that they can form some sort of chemistry between themselves and regain their form and confidence.

Liverpool urged to drop Mo Salah

Hutchison said on TEAMtalk: “I would be very tempted to play all three from now to the end of the season and play their way into form, into goals, into chemistry, into improving the league position. I know it’s a big jump from now to the end of season, but that will be Liverpool’s team and individuals going forward. That’s what I would look at. “So the uncomfortable conversation is around why and how you don’t get Mo Salah into that team anymore. Perhaps the Africa Cup of Nations would be the time to try it!”.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to drop Salah in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that he is a club legend, but his performances have been quite mediocre this season. He is not at his best right now, and perhaps taking him out of the firing line could be ideal.

Salah has been linked with an exit

The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season as well. It will be interesting to see if he decides to move on in the summer. There is no doubt that he has been an exceptional servant for the club, but Liverpool are looking to build for the future, and this could be the right time for all parties to go their separate ways.

Salah has not just been the best goal scorer at the club since joining them, his hard-working style of play has seen him labelled as a “workhorse” by Jurgen Klopp as well. Dropping him from the starting line will not be easy, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.