Leeds could do business in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United have had a mediocre start to the Premier League campaign, and they are going through a rough patch right now.

They will be desperate to get their season back on track, and they look to survive in the top. Meanwhile, as the January transfer window approaches, they are preparing to cope with the potential exit of some players. As per Sky Sports, multiple players will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Leeds could look to cash in on them during the January transfer window to avoid losing them on a free transfer.

Leeds set for January exodus?

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be out of contract in the summer, and he is currently the third-choice goalkeeper at the club. Daniel Farke does not view him as a key player anymore, and it would be ideal for the club to sell the player.

Meanwhile, Sam Byram has been linked with a move away from the club as well. He has not been a regular starter for the club, and he will look to seek an exit so that he can get his career back on track with regular football. He is a versatile player, and he could be a very useful acquisition for teams.

Alex Cairns has been linked with a move away from the club as well. The reserve goalkeeper does not have a future with Leeds, and it would be ideal for him to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. It will be interesting to see if he can find a suitable destination in January.

Finally, Karl Darlow could be on his way out of the club as well. He is currently fighting for the starting spot, and he is the backup goalkeeper at the club. The Welsh international has done quite well when he has been given the opportunity, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to sanction his departure.