Wout Faes celebrates scoring for Leicester. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City defender Wout Faes has been linked with a move away from the club when the transfer window reopens.

The 27-year-old Belgian defender has not been at his best this season, and he has been criticised for his performances at both club and international level. The defender is fighting for a place in the Belgian national team, and a move away from the Foxes could be ideal for him, as per Leicester Mercury.

Wout Faes has struggled

The player has been in and out of the starting lineup at the English club. He has not been called up in the last three international breaks either. The defender will be desperate for a transfer to a top club so that he can regain his place in the Belgium national team. Meanwhile, he is not an indispensable asset for the championship outfit either. It is fair to assume that Leicester City could sanction his departure if there is a suitable offer on the table. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Both parties could look to seek a transfer in January.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he is at the peak of his career. The right move might bring out the best in him once again.

Faes needs a move

With the World Cup coming up, he will be desperate to get some minutes and improve his chances of playing in the World Cup. He must look to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where he will be a regular starter and he will be able to compete at a high level.

Staying at the championship club would be a huge blow to his World Cup hopes. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.