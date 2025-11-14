Liverpool gearing up for blockbuster £70m Antoine Semenyo transfer battle

Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring for Bournemouth against Liverpool (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly gearing up for a potential ‘blockbuster’ transfer battle with Tottenham for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international is firmly on the Reds’ radar as he’s seen as a perfect fit for Arne Slot’s style of play due to his versatility in attack, according to TEAMtalk.

Semenyo has six goals and three assists in eleven Premier League games so far this season, making him one of the most in-form players in the country, so it’s easy to see why he could be seen as an important addition at Liverpool.

Antoine Semenyo to breathe new life into Liverpool’s attack after Mohamed Salah’s dip in form?

One big concern for Liverpool so far this season has been the dip in form of last season’s top scorer Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international is not getting any younger and it seems like he’s no longer able to perform as consistently as he has for so much of his Anfield career.

Semenyo, by contrast, now seems to be entering into his peak years, and it’s surely going to be difficult for Bournemouth to keep hold of him when he looks so clearly like he’d fit in perfectly at a number of top clubs.

Who else is trying to sign Antoine Semenyo?

TEAMtalk’s report also mentions strong interest from Tottenham, but our information at CaughtOffside is that Manchester United are really expected to step up their efforts to sign Semenyo this January.

The Red Devils still look like they need a bit more in attack, despite doing well since bringing in an entire new front three in the form of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Semenyo would probably see LFC as the better project at the moment, though it’s also fair to say that Slot’s side are struggling at the start of this season, while Ruben Amorim seems to finally have United on an upward trajectory, so the player might also be tempted by a move to Old Trafford.