Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the French International attacker Michael Olise.

The 23-year-old attacker has done quite well for Bayern Munich since joining them, and he is undoubtedly one of the most promising young attackers in European football right now.

His teammate Dayot Upamecano said of him: “He’s a magician. His technical level is very high. He can do everything. He can score, set up, and even defend.”

As per Fichajes, Liverpool are reportedly looking at him as a replacement for club legend, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is expected to leave the club in the coming months. He is in the twilight stages of his career, and it would be ideal for Liverpool to cash in on the player and replace him with a younger alternative.

The French international has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. The German club will require an enormous offer in order to sanction his departure.

Liverpool are preparing a historic offer close to €200 million in order to get the deal done.

Such an offer will be hard to turn down for the German champions, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The opportunity to return to England could be exciting for Olise.

He has played in the Premier League before with Crystal Palace. He knows the league well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. Liverpool need more quality on the flanks and the 23-year-old will add goals, pace and unpredictability going forward.

Salah has not been at his best this season and replacing him with the French attacker could be ideal.

Olise scored 20 goals last season and picked up 23 assists in all competitions. He would be a world-class signing for Liverpool if they managed to pull it off.