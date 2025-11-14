Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis has been linked with a move away from the German club in the coming months.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in him. However, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes that the defender could be heading to Tottenham instead.

The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has done well in Germany. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for both clubs.

Liverpool need a quality central defender, especially with Ibrahima Konate expected to leave the club at the end of the season. His contract expires in the summer of 2026, and he has not signed an extension with the club.

Tottenham could use more depth in the defensive unit as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Konstantinos Koulierakis to join Tottenham?

Keith Wyness told Football Insider: Well, I’ve got to say, there are five or six potential targets that Liverpool have got now. He is another one to be added to the list. “However, I don’t know if he’s going to Liverpool. I think Spurs are another one in the race. They already have Micky van de Ven, who has been incredible recently. I mean, what an athlete he is. “Koulierakis, who is at Wolfsburg at the moment, is definitely one of the top young defenders and will attract a lot of attention. But I think he may be going to Spurs, that’s what I’m hearing, rather than Liverpool.”

Koulierakis is a talented player

Koulierakis would be a future investment, and he could develop into a key player for either club. Both teams will be attractive opportunities for the player. He will want to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies. The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham will be able to provide him with that platform.