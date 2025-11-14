Approach made: Exciting Liverpool transfer story confirmed by leading journalist

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There have been transfer rumours in the last few days about Liverpool’s interest in signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

This story has now been rubber-stamped by reliable German journalist Christian Falk via CF Bayern Insider.

According to Falk, Liverpool have enquired about Gnabry, along with Juventus, with the Germany international facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena.

Gnabry has four goals and five assists for Bayern so far this season, so the Bavarian giants would probably do well to keep hold of him.

Bayern prepared to offer Serge Gnabry a new contract

According to Falk’s report, there is some desire from Bayern to keep Gnabry at the club, with the Bundesliga champions prepared to give the 30-year-old former Arsenal player a new two-year deal.

Still, it seems Gnabry would also need to be prepared to take a pay cut if he were to commit to staying with his current employers.

It will be interesting to see if Gnabry decides he’d like to do that, or if he feels he could get better offers from elsewhere.

We know that Premier League clubs in particular can pay big money, so that might give Liverpool the advantage if they decide to step up their interest.

Do Liverpool need Serge Gnabry?

Liverpool could probably do with more quality in attack right now, so Gnabry might arguably be a useful addition as an upgrade on the likes of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

At the same time, he doesn’t exactly fit into the LFC transfer model, with the Merseyside giants more often than not targeting younger players with their peak years still ahead of them.

There could be exceptions to that rule, of course, but one imagines this means Gnabry won’t necessarily be a top priority.

Liverpool have also been linked with other big names like Michael Olise and Antoine Semenyo, and they look more like classic Liverpool signings than Gnabry.