“No chance” – Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee given clear message over his future

Joshua Zirkzee in Manchester United training (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly been told that he has “no chance” of getting a move away from Old Trafford this January.

The Netherlands international has played only five times for Man Utd so far this season, without a single start for Ruben Amorim’s side.

This seems far from ideal for Zirkzee with the World Cup coming up next summer, as he’ll want to play regularly at club level in order to impress and make the Dutch national team squad.

Still, it seems Zirkzee may have to be patient and stay where he is, according to Samuel Luckhurst’s latest piece in the Sun.

Joshua Zirkzee may have to stay at Manchester United

CaughtOffside have previously been informed that a January exit looked likely for Zirkzee, but he was kept on during the summer due to a need for squad depth.

Even if the 24-year-old is not playing much at the moment, there might be times this season when he’s needed as a backup option.

It is not yet clear, for instance, how bad Benjamin Sesko’s injury is, while MUFC will also lose key players like Bryan Mbeumo to AFCON from late December until early January.

This makes it all the more important to keep Zirkzee around, in what may well be a frustrating situation for him.

Can Zirkzee bounce back at Man United?

Zirkzee will just have to do his best to make the most of this opportunity, even if it looks like there’s a long way back for him at Old Trafford.

The former Bologna man hasn’t scored for United in the Premier League in almost a year, and he’ll surely just end up being shown the door next summer anyway.

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, but it seems like it could be one with a fair bit more back and forth before the transfer window finally opens in January.