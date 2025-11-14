Marc Guehi “concern” raised following recent Liverpool development

Will Liverpool regret missing out on Marc Guehi? (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

There could now be doubts about Liverpool’s ability to complete the signing of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to former Reds ace Jason McAteer.

As reported by BBC Sport and others, Guehi’s late move to Liverpool in the summer ended up falling through, though he remains a free agent next summer as things stand.

McAteer is worried, however, that Liverpool’s recent slip-up could harm their chances of signing Guehi ahead of other major clubs.

Arne Slot’s side may have won the Premier League title last season, but their recent results and performances have been poor, and there’s no guarantee they’ll even qualify for the Champions League again next season.

Liverpool may have missed their chance with Marc Guehi

If it does end up being a season out of Europe’s top club competition next year, McAteer suspects that could hurt LFC’s chances as the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will also surely look at Guehi due to the fact that he’ll be available on a free transfer.

Speaking to Ace Odds, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, McAteer said: “Being a free agent brings everyone into the conversation. “It brings Bayern Munich in, it brings Real Madrid, Barcelona and other clubs in as well.

“If Liverpool drop off, there is no guarantee that they will qualify for the Champions League and that could be one thing which Guehi wants when moving as a free agent.”

Liverpool remain confident over Marc Guehi

Our most recent information remains that Liverpool are still confident about signing Guehi once his contract expires.

Things could change, of course, but one imagines the Merseyside giants did a lot of work on this deal as they came so close to getting things over the line in the summer.

With Ibrahima Konate another player coming towards the end of his contract next summer, it is surely vital for Liverpool to land a top class central defender like Guehi to replace him if he leaves.

As Indy Kaila reported for CaughtOffside yesterday, Liverpool could also sell Konate and try signing Guehi this January if their French centre-back doesn’t accept their latest contract offer.