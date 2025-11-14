(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

The 33-year-old defender has been a very useful player for Newcastle since joining the club in 2018. He’s one of the first names on the team sheet, but he has now lost his place in the starting lineup. He is also in the final year of his contract, and it would be ideal for Newcastle to cash in on him.

According to a report from Sky Deutschland, German clubs are monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move in the coming months. The report claims that an exit is likely in the summer, but a move in January cannot be ruled out. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to sell an experienced player like him in the middle of the season.

They are looking to do well in the UEFA Champions League this season, and they will hope to finish in a respectable position on the league table as well. They will not want to weaken their squad in January. Keeping the Swiss international at the club until the end of the season would be ideal.

Despite losing his starting spot, he is still a very important player for the club and a very useful one as well. He is versatile enough to operate in multiple defensive roles, and he is also one of the leaders of the dressing room. Newcastle should keep him until the end of the season and then find a quality alternative in the summer.

It will be interesting to see where Schar ends up eventually. Even though he is in his 30s, he could still be a useful player in the right team.