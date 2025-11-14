Report: Newcastle ready to return for 23 year-old summer target in January

Newcastle United are hoping to sign James Trafford from Manchester City.

They were linked with the 23-year-old England international before he moved to Manchester City. The English goalkeeper has struggled for regular game time at the English club since joining them in a deal worth £19 million.

Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG, and the Italian has been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper since joining. Trafford needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and moving to Newcastle could be ideal. Newcastle have decided to reignite their interest in the player, as per TEAMtalk. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 23-year-old.

Trafford is a talented goalkeeper with a bright future. The player is reportedly open to an exit in the coming months. He has already urged his representatives to explore potential moves in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done. The player is desperate for gametime, and he could be an exceptional acquisition for Newcastle. Trafford could be the ideal long-term replacement for Nick Pope.

Newcastle know the player well, having watched him closely last season. They held advanced talks to sign the player during the summer transfer window as well. However, Manchester City managed to beat them to his signature eventually. He was outstanding in the Championship for Burnley last term, and he picked up 15 clean sheets in the league. There is no doubt that he has the qualities to start regularly in the Premier League, and he will look to establish and as a key player for Newcastle if the transfer goes through.

Newcastle have an ambitious project, and they are looking to build a team capable of fighting for trophies regularly. Signing the 23-year-old goalkeeper could be ideal.