Pass master & duel-winning machine: Man Utd transfer target has surely cemented World Cup place

Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, and Nico O'Reilly lining up for England (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson is justifying the hype with every passing game at the moment, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder putting in another superbly polished display for England last night.

The 23-year-old has shone in the Premier League this season and is now a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI for England, showing once again what a top player he is in last night’s 2-0 victory over Serbia.

Speaking before the game, Thomas Tuchel praised Anderson as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and it’s easy to see why.

Elliot Anderson’s superb stats for England vs Serbia

See below for some of the stats Anderson produced yesterday evening as he put in an outstanding all-round display in the middle of the park with his passing and duel success…

???????? ?????? ???????? (??) vs Serbia yesterday: • MOST DUELS WON (8)

• MOST FOULED PLAYER (4X)

• 93% Pass Accuracy

• 76 Passes Completed

• 5 Touches In Opposition Box

• 11 Passes Into Final Third

• 4/5 Successful Long Balls

• 6 Ball Recoveries ??? pic.twitter.com/Zv9rHPEZzy — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) November 14, 2025

Leading journalist Henry Winter was full of praise for Anderson, singling him out after another quality performance…

Another international, another impressive performance so far from Elliot Anderson. Only his fifth England appearance, already looks so at home, surely Tuchel's starting No 6 at the World Cup. Good in possession. Taking ball from Pickford, calmly passing through the Serbian press.… — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 13, 2025

It is surely now impossible to think that Anderson won’t be in Tuchel’s starting XI at the 2026 World Cup, even if the player himself spoke after the game and didn’t sound too keen to get ahead of himself…

Elliot Anderson shows why Manchester United want him

On top of chasing a World Cup place, Anderson is also surely going to continue to attract transfer interest from bigger clubs such as Manchester United in the weeks and months ahead.

The England international is understood to be a top target for the Red Devils, as we’ve reported, while other big names are also keeping an eye on him.

Ruben Amorim could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Casemiro, while Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming during his time at Old Trafford.

Anderson looks clearly like he’d be an upgrade for United in that position, and he’s surely too good to stay at a club like Forest for much longer if they’re only going to find themselves near the wrong end of the Premier League table.