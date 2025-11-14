“Still pushing” – Journalist reveals Man Utd contact over signing winger who’s yet to agree new deal

Karim Adeyemi in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Karim Adeyemi at Borussia Dortmund as he’s yet to agree a new contract with the club.

Man Utd have enquired about Adeyemi, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who also made it clear that the Germany international’s future is in doubt as he has not yet agreed a new deal with Dortmund.

Posting on his official account on X, Plettenberg said: “Manchester United have inquired about Karim #Adeyemi and obtained information from Jorge Mendes. The situation continues to be monitored.

“Borussia Dortmund are still pushing to extend Adeyemi’s contract, but no agreement has been reached so far. It remains unclear whether #BVB will actually include a release clause in the new deal. However, Adeyemi/Mendes want to have one included.”

Karim Adeyemi has impressed at Borussia Dortmund

Adeyemi is still only 23 years of age, but has been a key player for Dortmund in the last few years, making a total of 121 appearances for the Bundesliga giants since joining in the summer of 2022.

A pacey winger with an eye for goal, Adeyemi has 29 in total for BVB, while he’s currently on three goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season.

Adeyemi once received very high praise from Jude Bellingham, his former teammate, who was quoted by talkSPORT as saying: “Not many players can stop him. He had a tough time coming here at the start – finding his feet – and now he’s flying.”

Will Man United sign Adeyemi or another winger?

United would clearly do well to sign Adeyemi, but it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely be their priority as our understanding remains that they’re determined to sign Antoine Semenyo in that position.

The Bournemouth star has been on fire in the Premier League in recent times, and might be the better option due to already being proven in English football.

We’ve seen MUFC have success in that regard with the summer signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, who hasn’t needed any time at all to settle in and make an impact.

Adeyemi is an exciting talent worth considering, but the Red Devils might find Semenyo makes sense as a safer bet who could make a big difference to their team straight away.