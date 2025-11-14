A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Belgian attacker Malick Fofana.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for Lyon, and Tottenham have been scouting him. They were interested in signing the player last summer as well, but a move did not go through.

According to Dean Jones, they have watched the player extensively and they could look to make a move for him in future. Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fofana as well.

Tottenham scouting Malick Fofana

Dean Jones said on TEAMtalk: “If there is a battle to sign Fofana then it will be interesting to see if Tottenham position themselves as part of it. “They had a look at him in the build up to last summer but by the time they decided to go for him it was a bit too late to bring anything to life. “They have watched him a lot across the calendar year and obviously we know Spurs are drawing up their list of attacking options at the moment for future windows, so he probably would figure within that.”

Spurs could use Fofana

It is no secret that Tottenham need more quality on the flanks. The Belgian is two-footed and he will add peace and unpredictability to the attack. He is only 20, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Fofana could develop into a top-class player for Tottenham with the right guidance.

Lyon will not want to lose him easily, and they could demand a premium. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to break the Bank for him. He would be a long-term acquisition for them, and he could justify the investment in future. Fofana is valued at £44 million.

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the Belgian. It would be a step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at a higher level.