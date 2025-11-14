West Ham defeated Newcastle on Sunday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United signed El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has already established himself as an important player for the club. The London club paid £19 million to get the deal done, and the investment has clearly paid off so far. He is impressing in the Premier League regularly, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

He has the attributes to develop into a top-class player for the London club. West Ham will be delighted with the way he has performed so far, and they will be hoping that he can be a long-term asset for them.

Meanwhile, the defender is already fuelling speculations surrounding his future by claiming that he wants to join a top-five club in the world.

Diouf said (h/t TheWestHamWay): “Ideally, I see myself at a top club, among the five best in the world. “I think I have the potential to get there through hard work. And I hope, God willing, to achieve that. I’ve only been playing professionally for two years, so I’m remaining patient.”

It is normal for talented young players like him to have ambitions of joining big clubs, but his comments so early on in his West Ham career will certainly be a cause for concern. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can hold onto the player for the long term.

There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and losing someone like him would be a blow for the London club. They need to keep players like him at the club if they want to build a team capable of doing well in the Premier League regularly.