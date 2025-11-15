Sources: Arsenal “monitoring” underrated talent who’s also on Man Utd’s radar

Quinten Timber in action for Feyenoord (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to be among the clubs keeping an eye on Jurrien Timber’s twin brother Quentin, currently on the books at Feyenoord.

As first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing, the 24-year-old Dutchman is nearing the end of his contract at Feyenoord, with Borussia Dortmund leading the race for his signature.

Still, my sources tell me that the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham could also be three clubs in the mix for Timber’s signature next summer.

Interestingly, Dortmund might even accelerate things with a move in January in case Feyenoord try to cash in on Timber to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Quinten Timber has long been on Arsenal’s radar

This perhaps won’t be too surprising, but Timber has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, probably since they signed his brother.

Jurrien has proven a big hit at the Emirates Stadium, so it could be that it would be worth the Gunners looking into bringing in Quinten as well.

The issue, however, is that Dortmund’s interest seems to be stronger, and there’s not an obvious need for him in Mikel Arteta’s current squad.

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are the clear first choice pairing in the Arsenal midfield, while Christian Norgaard is a reliable backup.

Timber probably wouldn’t play often at AFC, so BVB could make more sense for him if he wants to get regular minutes.

Arsenal may have more exciting plans in midfield…

According to Fichajes, Arsenal might have even more exciting plans in midfield as they’re linked with a strong interest in Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

The north London giants clearly have bigger ambitions than Timber, even if he is someone they’re keeping an eye on.

Anderson will likely have numerous other major suitors, with Fichajes mentioning both Manchester United and Chelsea, so it could be worth keeping someone like Timber in mind as a cheap alternative.