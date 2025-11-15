Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal staff have received positive info on defender

Riccardo Calafiori with Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal staff are reportedly not overly concerned after being informed of the latest on Riccardo Calafiori’s fitness situation.

The Italy international has been a key player for the Gunners this season, establishing himself as first choice at left-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Calafiori is set to return to Arsenal for tests, meaning he’ll miss Italy’s next game.

However, as per Romano’s post on X below, it seems the issue is not expected to be particularly serious, judging by the information the Arsenal staff have been given…

Romano posted: “Riccardo Calafiori has left Italy camp today and returns to London to be assessed by Arsenal staff. ‘He tried to be available but he can’t force now’, says Italy coach Gattuso. #AFC staff informed + not anticipating a big problem or issue.”

What injury is Riccardo Calafiori suffering from?

As per the Evening Standard, Calafiori joined up with the Italy squad with a hip problem, meaning he didn’t play in their game against Moldova.

Arsenal fans will hope the 23-year-old isn’t out for too long as he’s been such a key player for the team this term, even keeping the highly-rated Myles Lewis-Skelly out of the team.

Arteta’s side have a big game coming up against Tottenham after the international break, and it will surely be vital to have Calafiori involved for that one.

Still, at the same time, the Arsenal squad looks very strong this season, meaning Arteta can call on either Lewis-Skelly or Piero Hincapie to fill in if Calafiori doesn’t make it back for the North London Derby.

Calafiori joined Arsenal from Bologna last season and scored three goals in 29 appearances in total despite some niggling fitness issues throughout the campaign.