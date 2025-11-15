Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal staff have received positive info on defender

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Riccardo Calafiori with Mikel Arteta
Riccardo Calafiori with Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal staff are reportedly not overly concerned after being informed of the latest on Riccardo Calafiori’s fitness situation.

The Italy international has been a key player for the Gunners this season, establishing himself as first choice at left-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Calafiori is set to return to Arsenal for tests, meaning he’ll miss Italy’s next game.

However, as per Romano’s post on X below, it seems the issue is not expected to be particularly serious, judging by the information the Arsenal staff have been given…

Romano posted: “Riccardo Calafiori has left Italy camp today and returns to London to be assessed by Arsenal staff. ‘He tried to be available but he can’t force now’, says Italy coach Gattuso. #AFC staff informed + not anticipating a big problem or issue.”

What injury is Riccardo Calafiori suffering from?

As per the Evening Standard, Calafiori joined up with the Italy squad with a hip problem, meaning he didn’t play in their game against Moldova.

Riccardo Calafiori in action for Arsenal
Riccardo Calafiori in action for Arsenal (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will hope the 23-year-old isn’t out for too long as he’s been such a key player for the team this term, even keeping the highly-rated Myles Lewis-Skelly out of the team.

Arteta’s side have a big game coming up against Tottenham after the international break, and it will surely be vital to have Calafiori involved for that one.

More Stories / Latest News
Antoine Semenyo and Arne Slot
Talks this weekend: Liverpool schedule meeting to hijack £75m Man United transfer
Elliot Anderson in action for England
Sources: Chelsea increasingly keen on ambitious move for Man United transfer target
Robbie Fowler and Arne Slot
“Genuinely surprised” – Fowler slams Liverpool for letting go of star “who can unlock defences”

Still, at the same time, the Arsenal squad looks very strong this season, meaning Arteta can call on either Lewis-Skelly or Piero Hincapie to fill in if Calafiori doesn’t make it back for the North London Derby.

Calafiori joined Arsenal from Bologna last season and scored three goals in 29 appearances in total despite some niggling fitness issues throughout the campaign.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Riccardo Calafiori

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *