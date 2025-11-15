(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the West Midlands club. The opportunity to join the Premier League will be exciting for him, especially if they are prepared to provide him with regular opportunities.

Aston Villa submit offer for Gonzalo Garcia

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid have received an offer close to €20 million from Aston Villa. Apparently, Sunderland and Wolves have made contact with the Spanish club as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Garcia is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Aston Villa if he joins the club. Meanwhile, he is highly rated at Real Madrid, and they will not want to lose a player of his potential easily. He showed his quality during the pre-season. He has the potential to develop into a top-class La Liga striker. Garcia has been hailed as “spectacular” in the past.

Aston Villa need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and signing the 21-year-old would be a superb investment for them. They could groom him into a future star.

Garcia needs game time

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Garcia needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at his boyhood club will not benefit him. If they cannot provide him with the necessary opportunities, it would be ideal for him to move on.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can wrap up the move in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals. He needs more support in the attack, and the Spanish striker could be ideal for them.