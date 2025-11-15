“Agreement reached” – Chelsea closing in Liverpool target dubbed “best player of his age group”

Chelsea are closing in on an exciting new signing

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of South American wonderkid Deinner Ordonez, according to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues look to have moved quickly to reach an agreement for Ordonez, who had also been linked as someone Liverpool were keeping a close eye on, as per the Daily Mail.

The reporter for that piece, Lewis Steele, has been quoted as saying “youth scouts have mentioned him as the best player of his age group in the whole of South America”, as per Empire of the Kop‘s report.

Still, Chelsea now look set to do a deal for the 16-year-old, as per Romano’s “here we go” update on X below…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Deinner Ordóñez to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached today for 16 year old talented defender to join #CFC project. Independiente del Valle accepted all conditions as Chelsea anticipate 3 top European clubs. ?? The Ecuadorian will arrive in January 2028. pic.twitter.com/NazAzPLz09 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2025

Chelsea set to land another elite young talent

Chelsea’s current ownership have been consistent in hoovering up the best young players from around the world in this manner, with Ordonez the latest to be identified as an ideal target for this long-term project at Stamford Bridge.

One imagines Liverpool would also have liked to snap up the Ecuadorian wonderkid, but CFC seem to be incredibly efficient at getting these kinds of deals done.

We’ve seen this with their moves for the likes of Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez, Aaron Anselmino, and so many other top prospects.

It will still be some time before we get to see Ordonez in action for Chelsea’s first-team, but he’s clearly someone they have high hopes for, or else we probably would have seen him first snapped up by their fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg.