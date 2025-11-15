“It’s a dream to get there”: 29-year-old wide player admits Man United transfer desire

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 29-year-old has done quite well since joining Crystal Palace, and naturally, he has been linked with other clubs. The player has now admitted that there are a few clubs he wants to join in future.

The full-back has revealed that it would be a dream for him to join Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG or Manchester United. He added that he is working hard to attract the attention of these clubs, and he’s hoping to play for them in future.

In an interview with AS, he said: “First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another. “If you ask me, it would be a dream to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United. “I think I’m working towards that. I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because for me, it’s a dream to get there.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the near future. They could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the 29-year-old could be a useful acquisition for them in the short term.

He has proven his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a bigger club. However, Crystal Palace will not want to lose a player like him easily. He is an important player for them, and they will not want to sell.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The player is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.