“The whisper I got” – Florian Wirtz already out of Liverpool in shock potential swap transfer

Liverpool’s flop signing Florian Wirtz could reportedly already be heading out of the club as there’s been talk of a possible swap deal with Real Madrid.

Wirtz has struggled since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, and his stay at Anfield could end up being short-lived.

According to former Everton chief Keith Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, there’s growing talk in the industry that Wirtz could be involved in a swap deal for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

What’s been said about a shock Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid transfer?

Speaking on Football Insider’s podcast, Wyness, who now works as an advisor consulting top football clubs, said he’d heard about Wirtz possibly being set to move to the Bernabeu.

Although this is a bit of a shock as the Germany international has only been at LFC for a few months, he seemed confident it wasn’t something to be dismissed.

“I think he’ll (Rodrygo) go to Spurs, but the whisper I got was a potential swap deal with Wirtz as part of it from Liverpool,” Wyness said.

“Now, given the start that Wirtz has had, that isn’t beyond the realms of the imagination. I think he may fit better into the Real Madrid style of play and the La Liga style of play.

“I think that may be something that could have some currency in it. I didn’t dismiss it out of hand straight away.

“But I do think that Spurs will be the ones that end up paying the money to get him across from Real Madrid. I expect Spurs to push hard, but that Liverpool-Wirtz story did seem to make some sense to me.”

Should Liverpool let Florian Wirtz leave already?

Most Liverpool fans will likely be frustrated with Wirtz’s slow start to life on Merseyside, but at the same time they will surely also be prepared to be patient and give him a bit more time.

The 22-year-old looked like a world class talent at Leverkusen, and he surely hasn’t lost all that ability overnight.

Wirtz is surely capable of better than he’s shown so far for Arne Slot’s side, and it might just be a case of continuing to adapt to the team, the new tactics, and the demands of playing in a new league.

Meanwhile, it’s also clear that Wirtz is far from the only one struggling at Liverpool at the moment, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann defending him.

Nagelsmann has gone on record as stating that Wirtz is being let down by the poor finishing of his Reds teammates.

Julian Nagelsmann on Florian Wirtz

Discussing Wirtz’s struggles recently, Nagelsmann said, as quoted by Sky Sports: “Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates. They somehow don’t like to shoot the ball in.

He added: “The whole club isn’t as stable this year as it was last year. It’s much harder to slip into the team now.

“So it’s also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too.”