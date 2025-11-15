Fresh update on Harry Kane transfer decision amid Man United & Barcelona interest

Harry Kane reacts after Bayern Munich's draw with Union Berlin (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is reportedly happy at the club and yet to make a final decision on a potential transfer away next summer.

Kane has been a world class performer for Bayern and they’ll surely be keen to keep him beyond this season, despite interest from other clubs.

It has recently been reported by TEAMtalk that Manchester United and Tottenham are likely to be in the race for Kane’s signature, but it seems the England international has not yet made any final decision.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are also keen on Kane, but the player himself is happy at Bayern and yet to give any indication that he wants to leave.

Harry Kane has unfinished business in the Premier League

Kane will surely have one eye on the all-time Premier League scoring record, where he’s currently second place behind the legendary Alan Shearer.

See below as Kane isn’t too far away from overtaking Shearer in the all-time rankings, as he left Tottenham on a total of 213 goals, while Shearer is on 260…

Player Total Premier League goals Alan Shearer 260 Harry Kane 213 Wayne Rooney 208 Mohamed Salah 190

Kane is still scoring at a prolific rate for Bayern, so it’s easy to imagine him getting another 48 Premier League goals in the next few years and securing a place in the English football history books.

Harry Kane is the striker Manchester United need

Kane could be a superb signing to help United get back to being serious Premier League title contenders again, as he’s still one of the very finest centre-forwards in the world.

The 32-year-old might favour a big European giant like Barcelona, however, where he’d get the chance to replace Robert Lewandowski.

MUFC are not the force they used to be, so it might be hard for them to lure him to Old Trafford, perhaps making a second spell at Spurs the most likely option to keep an eye on.

Still, it seems we won’t know for some time, and Kane staying at Bayern can’t be ruled out either.