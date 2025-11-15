Talks held: Euro giants still working on complicated Manchester United transfer deal

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri looks on (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

AC Milan have reportedly initiated contacts with the entourage of out-of-favour Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The Netherlands international is a target for the Rossoneri ahead of January despite some other reports recently claiming he’s not going to be available.

Man Utd haven’t been giving Zirkzee many opportunities in recent times, but one imagines that Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim would likely be glad to have the squad depth he provides.

Zirkzee probably won’t be too happy about that, however, so how might this transfer saga pan out? Below is a summary of what’s been reported in the last few days.

Joshua Zirkzee transfer situation explained

A report from the Sun yesterday stated that Zirkzee had already been informed that he has “no chance” of leaving Old Trafford this January.

However, a report from Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews) now states that Milan remain keen on the 24-year-old and have been in touch with his representatives.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also spoken about Zirkzee’s situation and would not rule out the player moving on, though he didn’t mention Milan.

Joshua Zirkzee eyed by Roma and West Ham, according to Fabrizio Romano

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “First was West Ham, now also Roma have made some calls to understand the situation of Joshua Zirkzee.

“So the market is moving around the Dutch striker again … obviously when you have a player like Sesko injured, there is still the opportunity to have a player like Zirkzee who can cover cover several positions as number nine, as number 10.

“Ruben Amorim according to my sources never wanted to let Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee leave because he believes that also Zirkzee can cover several positions and can be very important.

“Then there is the World Cup. Obviously the player wants to play on regular basis. So let’s see how this conversation Zirkzee, his camp and Man United will go.”