£150m bid for Jude Bellingham prepared after significant developments at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid reportedly face a dilemma next summer as star midfield player Jude Bellingham is expected to be the subject of a bid from Manchester City.

There are supposedly some question marks over Bellingham’s adaptation to playing under the tactics of new manager Xabi Alonso, and it could mean he’ll end up leaving the club.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim that Man City are ready to pay as much as £150m to bring the England international to the Etihad Stadium.

Bellingham has mostly shone during his time at the Bernabeu, winning major titles such as the Champions League, but perhaps he’ll also be tempted to play in the Premier League at some point in the future.

Manchester City are ready to pay big for Jude Bellingham

As Fichajes note, City seem to be preparing a huge offer to land Bellingham, with a £150m bid looking possible, while the piece also suggests Rodri could be included as part of the deal.

Is it not entirely clear, however, if Madrid want to let Bellingham go, with the club clearly facing a big decision on what to do with the former Borussia Dortmund man.

City reportedly sense an opportunity to pounce on this uncertain situation, and it’s certainly easy to see why they’d be keen on Bellingham.

The 22-year-old has shown world class ability for club and country in recent years, and at his age he surely still has it in him to improve even more.

Team Appearances Goals Birmingham City 44 4 Borussia Dortmund 132 24 Real Madrid 111 41 England 45 6

Jude Bellingham to replace Bernardo Silva?

City could do with a statement signing in midfield like this, with Kevin De Bruyne leaving this summer, while Fichajes note that Bernardo Silva will likely be on his way out at the end of this campaign.

Bellingham could be ideal to replace these players, and we also know that he’s previously linked up well with Erling Haaland when they were together at Dortmund.

It now just remains to be seen if Real will agree to sell Bellingham, and if he’ll decide to try embarking on a new chapter in his career.