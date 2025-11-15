Dayot Upamecano celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up two major signings from Bayern Munich as they target both Serge Gnabry and Dayot Upamecano for next summer.

The Reds are said to have enquired about Gnabry in recent times, with the Germany international yet to agree a new contract at the Allianz Arena, though Juventus are also keen on him.

On top of that, it seems Liverpool are also serious about signing Upamecano, with the French centre-back heading towards the end of his contract, as per the Metro.

It remains to be seen if LFC will definitely get both players, however, with Upamecano in particular looking set to attract a lot of interest next summer.

Who could rival Liverpool for Dayot Upamecano transfer?

Upamecano is a top centre-back who’s still at the peak of his powers, so he could be ideal for Liverpool if they lose Ibrahima Konate at the end of this season.

Still, the 27-year-old is also known to be wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, so it won’t be easy to win the race for his signature.

Bayern will also surely try until the end to persuade Upamecano to stay and sign a new contract, but they’re running out of time to get an agreement done.

Liverpool linked with Upamecano and other centre-backs

The Konate situation means Liverpool seem to be on high alert for central defenders on the market at the moment, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi still understood to be their priority.

The England international came close to moving to Anfield in the summer until Palace pulled the plug on the deal late on due to not being able to sign a replacement.

Guehi, like Konate and Upamecano, is also set to be a free agent next summer, so it could be intriguing following these players’ situations and seeing where they all end up.

Konate’s departure would be a blow for Arne Slot, but one imagines fans would be pretty happy with either one of Upamecano or Guehi as a replacement.

There’s also the chance that either Upamecano or Guehi end up at Real Madrid instead of Konate, which could perhaps then lead the France international to decide to stay at Liverpool instead.

As reported by Indy Kaila for CaughtOffside this week, Liverpool have given Konate an ultimatum, telling him to accept their final contract offer or they’ll sell him in January and replace him with Guehi.