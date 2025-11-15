Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional for Liverpool this season, and Real Madrid are interested in securing his signature. However, Liverpool have no intention of letting the player leave, and they are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. They have already opened initial talks over a new contract, and it will be interesting to see if the two parties can agree on a deal.

Liverpool must keep Szoboszlai

They need to keep their best players if they want to compete at the highest level. The Hungarian is one of the first names on the sheet, and losing him would be a devastating blow for Liverpool. They will be hoping to tie him down to a long-term contract quickly. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai linked with Real Madrid

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “He’s probably been Liverpool’s most consistent performer this season. He has stepped up and been a key player for Arne Slot’s side. “So no surprise that maybe there is interest from other clubs. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Hungarian in the Spanish media, but I don’t think Liverpool would consider listening to offers for Szoboszlai. “I think they’ll be looking to build their team around Szoboszlai going forward. He’s under contract until 2028 and it is suggested that Liverpool have opened initial talks over a new deal for Szoboszlai to reward him for his improved performances for Arne Slot’s side. “He is a mainstay in that Liverpool team right now.”

Szoboszlai is enjoying his football at Liverpool, and he has been a key player for the club. He has managed to win major trophies with them as well. He has no reason to leave them, and it seems unlikely that he will force an exit.