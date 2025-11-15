Talks this weekend: Liverpool schedule meeting to hijack £75m Man United transfer

Antoine Semenyo and Arne Slot (Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly going to hold talks with Bournemouth representatives over the potential transfer of Antoine Semenyo this weekend.

The Ghana international is a man in demand at the moment after some outstanding form in the Premier League, with our information being that Manchester United really want him.

CaughtOffside were told earlier this week that Man Utd could move fast for Semenyo to try beating Liverpool to his signature, but there’s now a new update.

Liverpool set for Antoine Semenyo transfer talks with Bournemouth this weekend

According to Dave OCKOP, Liverpool chiefs will meet with their Bournemouth counterparts to discuss a possible deal for Semenyo some time this weekend.

The report adds that the 25-year-old is likely to cost around £75m, and it could certainly be smart business for the Reds to invest in another top quality attacking player.

The report also says Liverpool would still need to agree personal terms with Semenyo, so that will be another interesting detail to watch out for.

How good could Antoine Semenyo be for Liverpool?

Semenyo has been one of the most in-form attacking players in the Premier League this season, as the table of total goal contributions below shows…

Player Total goals + assists 2025/26 Erling Haaland 15 Antoine Semenyo 9 Igor Thiago 8 Joao Pedro 7 Bryan Mbeumo 6

Semenyo’s superb form also comes while Mohamed Salah appears to have gone backwards for LFC this season, with the Egypt international perhaps starting to show his age.

Salah is undoubtedly a Liverpool legend and an all-time Premier League great, but no one can go on forever, so perhaps it’s time for Arne Slot to think about bringing in a long-term successor.

Semenyo looks like he could be ideal, but he’d also undoubtedly help transform Ruben Amorim’s United project, which looks like it’s finally going somewhere.

Signing proven Premier League players like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo has worked well for MUFC, and Semenyo would be another exciting addition to that front three.