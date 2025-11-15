Virgil van Dijk talks with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight stages of his career, and he will need to be replaced in the future.

He has a contract with the club until 2027, and he’s already 34. Liverpool must start planning for a future without him. According to Khalid Boulharouz, Micky van de Ven could be the ideal replacement for the Liverpool star.

Micky van de Ven has been excellent

The Netherlands International has been exceptional since the move to Tottenham, and he has shown that he has the qualities for the biggest club in the world. However, he has a long-term contract with the North London club and they are unlikely to sanction his departure anytime soon.

It will be extremely difficult for Liverpool to convince him to sell the player. They might have to pay well over the odds in order to convince them.

There is no doubt that the Netherlands international is a quality player, and he has the ability to improve Liverpool. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be tempting for him as well. However, convincing his club will be difficult.

“I think he’s the ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk, both for the Dutch national team and Liverpool,” Boulahrouz explained to ESPN NL. “The question is, of course, what Virgil will do after the World Cup. When you’ve been playing in the Premier League for years, your body has taken a beating. You might start longing to take it a bit easier. “And Liverpool is not crazy: if you’re looking for a world-class left defender and you have enough money, you’ll quickly end up with Van de Ven. “The same goes for the Dutch national team. I think Koeman has long since realised that Van Dijk’s successor is already there.”

Reds must replace van Dijk properly

Van Dijk has been an indispensable asset for the club since joining them from Southampton. He has helped him when every single trophy at the club level. He is also the captain of the club. Liverpool will need to replace him properly, and they need a top-class player to fill the void left by him.

The Tottenham star has all the tools to develop into a future star. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to go above and beyond in order to get the deal done.