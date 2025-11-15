Man United accelerating efforts to sign €120m-rated Bundesliga duo

Ruben Amorim at a Man United press conference

Manchester United are reportedly accelerating their squad planning, and have made Bundesliga duo Karim Adeyemi and Angelo Stiller key parts of their plans.

The Red Devils have shown some recent signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim, but it’s clear more investment is needed to strengthen this squad.

According to Fichajes, that now looks set to lead Man Utd to target Borussia Dortmund winger Adeyemi, and Stuttgart central midfielder Stiller.

Manchester United chasing German duo Adeyemi and Stiller for €120m

The Fichajes report claims that each player would likely cost €60m each, so we’re looking at a potential €120m investment by United if these deals do materialise.

That’s not exactly cheap, but we saw MUFC spending big again this summer as they signed a new goalkeeper in Senne Lammens, and an entire new front three with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

Midfield remains a concern, however, with Stiller looking like an ideal upgrade on the ageing Casemiro, and the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte, while Kobbie Mainoo remains out of favour under Amorim.

Adeyemi, meanwhile, could be another useful addition to the attack, with more depth needed as loaned-out duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho surely won’t be coming back to Old Trafford.

How good could Adeyemi and Stiller be?

Adeyemi and Stiller are two top players with big futures in the game, and it seems inevitable that they’ll join bigger clubs soon enough.

A report from TEAMtalk has also claimed that Arsenal are keen on Adeyemi, and one imagines the 23-year-old will likely have other opportunities at some point.

Stiller, meanwhile, has also been the subject of interest from Liverpool and others, as per TEAMtalk, so these are clearly elite quality level players who would strengthen most big sides around Europe.

United would do well to win this race against some of their biggest rivals if they are to get back to being genuine title challengers once again.