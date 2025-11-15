Rodigo Muniz and Kevin of Fulham inspect the pitch with Andre and Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to the Premier League match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has done well in the Premier League, and Gomes is on the shortlist of midfielders Manchester United are currently looking at. Wolves could be under pressure to sell the player at the end of the season, especially if they are relegated.

The midfielder will want to compete at the highest level, and he will not want to play in the championship. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Wolves could be forced to sell Joao Gomes

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Yeah, look, there’s a long list of midfielders that Manchester United are looking at right now. “Joao Gomes is the latest name to be added to that list. Again, Premier League proven as well, which is a key thing for Manchester United in their transfer policy right now. “The key to this one could be if Wolves suffer relegation. They will be forced into sales if they are forced to drop into the championship. “Joao Gomes will want to continue playing at the highest level as well.”

Gomes would be a useful addition

Manchester United need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and the South American could be ideal. He has shown his quality with Wolves, and he has the technical attributes to play for a bigger club as well.

He will want to fight for trophies and compete at the highest level. Manchester United might be able to provide him with their platform in the coming seasons. They have shown improvement in recent weeks, and they will be hoping to return to Europe by the end of the season.

In addition to that, they are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Gomes is on the radar of other Premier League clubs as well.