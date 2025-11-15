Victor Froholdt battles for possession. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has attracted the attention of clubs like Atletico Madrid and Manchester United with his performance, as per Fichajes.

Froholdt has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham as well.

Victor Froholdt is a top talent

The 19-year-old has done quite well for the Portuguese outfit, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the likes of Manchester United. The player has an €85 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up.

He is likely to cost a premium, and Porto will not want to lose him for cheap. With multiple clubs keen on the player, they will certainly hope for a bidding war so that they can recoup as much as possible for him.

The 19-year-old midfielder can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He will add creativity and technical ability to the side. He could improve with coaching and experience. He has the technical attributes for English football, and he could develop into a key player for the club.

Froholdt is a hardworking player, and he has been described as “tireless” in the past.

Can Man United sign Froholdt?

Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to beat Atletico Madrid to his signature. It will be interesting to see whether they can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join a Premier League club will be quite exciting for the young midfielder. It would be a step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. Atletico Madrid could be an attractive destination as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in Spain, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

It remains to be seen where he ends up.