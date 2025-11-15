Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is looking to improve the midfield unit in the coming months and hopes to bring in additions in January.

They have identified the Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi as a potential target. The talented young midfielder is highly regarded in France, and he has a bright future ahead of him. Manchester United have been scouting the player, and they really like him.

However, other clubs are keen on the youngster as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. They are looking to build a team for the future, and multiple young midfielders are on their radar.

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on Bouaddi as well.

Man United keen on Ayyoub Bouaddi

Dean Jones told TEAMtalk: “At the moment, we know that Man United are a little bit stuck when it comes to adding to their midfield because their top options are difficult to unlock. It’s making me wonder how they view other players that aren’t as important for the present but still fit the longer plan. “One of them is Ayyoub Bouaddi, who they really like and have watched many times. They are aware that other clubs are also in for him and it’s getting to the stage where I can see someone making an offer for him in January. “Juventus are looking at it closely and it might take something like this to force United into a decision sooner rather than later.”

Bouaddi is a top talent

The French under-21 international has already established himself as an important player for Lille, and he has the ability to succeed in English football as well. He has the technical attributes to compete at the highest level, but he needs to work on his physicality if he wants to succeed in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay up for him. He has a contract with the French outfit until 2027. Manchester United will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money.

The 18-year-old could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It will be an exciting challenge for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for him.