Barcelona remain cautious over Marcus Rashford transfer as Man United set their stance

Marcus Rashford and Joan Laporta (Photo by Angel Martinez, Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly still approaching with caution with regards to making Marcus Rashford’s transfer from Manchester United permanent.

The England international is currently on loan at Barca from Man Utd for the season, and he’s started well at the Nou Camp.

Rashford endured a difficult time towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, and he’ll surely be keen to stay at Barcelona, where he seems to be successfully getting his career back on track.

Where Barcelona and Manchester United currently stand on Marcus Rashford transfer

Barcelona are not looking set to rush into a move to sign Rashford permanently, with club chiefs set to carefully evaluate the situation before coming to a final decision later.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which also provided some insight into how United are planning for the 28-year-old’s future.

While Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €35m, it seems United would set an asking price of around €40m for him if he didn’t end up joining the Catalan giants permanently and they had to find another buyer instead.

It makes sense for MUFC to keep that option in mind and have a plan in place in case things don’t completely work out for Rashford at the Nou Camp.

One way or another, Marcus Rashford is surely leaving Man United

Whatever happens with Rashford and Barcelona, one thing that seems pretty clear is that he won’t be going back to United.

MUFC boss Ruben Amorim looks to be building a new attack, having brought in an entire new front three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko this summer.

It’s hard to imagine Rashford being able to fit into the team now with so much more competition, and with both the club and player surely likely to lean towards going in separate directions.

Rashford had spent his entire career at United up until this year, and it seems like he’s relishing a change of scene after things had gone downhill for him in Manchester.