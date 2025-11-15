New bid can’t be ruled out as Liverpool battle City & Tottenham for world class transfer

Arne Slot and Antoine Semenyo (Photo by Michael Regan, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

A new bid for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reportedly can’t be ruled out in this January’s transfer window.

That’s according to Sky Sports, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all lurking for the Ghana international after his superb form in the Premier League.

The report notes that Manchester United were also keen on Semenyo in the summer, before he ended up signing a new contract with Bournemouth.

Our information remains that Man Utd are still very keen on Semenyo, so they could also be one to watch for January, though the 25-year-old clearly looks like he’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

Why do top clubs like Liverpool want Antoine Semenyo?

Just from watching Semenyo play, it’s pretty clear he looks like he has all the ingredients to make the step up to playing for a top club.

The versatile attacker has six goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season, putting him behind only Man City’s Erling Haaland on goal contributions.

Capable of both scoring and creating, taking defenders on, and shooting with either foot, Semenyo looks ideal for Liverpool in particular right now as they’re struggling in attack.

LFC spent big on two major flops in the summer, with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz yet to make any kind of an impact, while Mohamed Salah’s form has also taken a dip.

Semenyo could be just the upgrade the Reds need to get back to their best.

Bournemouth to cash in on Semenyo as they did with other stars?

The Cherries have a recent track record of cashing in on their star names when big offers come in.

Andoni Iraola has done well to keep the club competitive despite losing the likes of Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez during the summer.

This will surely give the likes of Liverpool, City and Spurs hope of also poaching Semenyo from them in the near future.

Sky’s report notes that Tottenham are particularly keen on another attacker who can play from the left-hand side, so Semenyo looks like he’d fit the bill.