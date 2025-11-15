Newcastle could sign versatile Aston Villa target in a “cut-price deal in January”

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he could be available for a nominal price in January. The La Liga outfit might not be keen on losing him for free at the end of the season. It would make sense for them to sell the player for a reasonable amount of money in January. Along with Newcastle, Aston Villa are interested in the defender as well.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I think he’s a player that a lot of clubs would be looking at, especially with his situation [being] out of contract next summer. “So, they [Newcastle] could land a talented player on a free transfer or even potentially try and sign him for a cut-price deal in January if Celta Vigo do decide that could be their last chance to cash in. “On Mingueza, the key thing for Mingueza is his versatility. He’s capable of playing at centre-back, full-back and also in midfield as well. So that’s what makes him such an attractive proposition.”

Mingueza is versatile enough to operate on either flank as well as centrally. He could be a very useful acquisition for Newcastle. They need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions, and a versatile player like Mingueza could prove to be valuable.

Given his contract situation, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money as well. Newcastle must do everything in their power to get the deal done. They need a quality long-term alternative to Kieran Trippier, and the La Liga ace would be ideal.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could use more quality depth in that area of the pitch as well. The 26-year-old could compete with Matty Cash for the starting spot. The competition for places will help both players improve.

Signing a player of his quality on a bargain would be ideal for both clubs. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The defender will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It will be the ideal step up in his career right now. He has shown his ability in Spain, and he will like to prove himself in England now.

