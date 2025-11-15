“Genuinely surprised” – Fowler slams Liverpool for letting go of star “who can unlock defences”

Robbie Fowler and Arne Slot (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler says he’s surprised that more hasn’t been made of the Reds’ decision to let Luis Diaz leave for Bayern Munich this summer.

Diaz was a key player for the Reds, with the Colombia international contributing 13 goals in 36 Premier League games last season to help the club to the title.

Once again, Diaz has been in fine form this season, notching up an impressive tally of 11 goals and four assists in all competitions for Bayern so far.

Liverpool’s tough start to the season means everyone’s looking for reasons why it’s all gone so wrong for Arne Slot’s side, and Fowler believes Diaz’s departure could be one significant factor.

Liverpool missing Luis Diaz influence, says Reds legend Robbie Fowler

Speaking to the Metro, Fowler admitted he’s surprised by the whole Diaz situation, saying: “I don’t know the reason why he went, but it looks as though he wanted to go because it was a very quick sale, wasn’t it?

“That tells you he probably wanted to, but for me he was probably one of Liverpool’s standout players last year.

“So I’m actually genuinely surprised that not more has been made of how much Liverpool are missing him.

“Because when you look at Liverpool and certainly the tough start they’ve had, they maybe struggled to break teams down when teams have sat and kept that low block.

“Luis Diaz is one of those players who can unlock defences. So I think they have genuinely missed him.”

Liverpool – too many changes at once?

Diaz was one of four big names to leave Liverpool this summer, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott, and Darwin Nunez.

A number of new names have come in, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander Isak, and Milos Kerkez all struggling.

While Diaz’s loss has clearly been a factor, perhaps more than anything it just seems like too many big changes to a team that just won the title, leaving Slot’s squad unsettled and unaccustomed to playing together like last season’s side was.