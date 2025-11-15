“He’ll go to Spurs” – Insider provides major update as Chelsea transfer ruled out

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly now looking the most likely next destination for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes despite some links with Chelsea.

The Brazil international has not been playing regularly for Xabi Alonso’s side this season, but is surely too good to carry on warming the bench.

Fabrizio Romano recently spoke on his YouTube channel about Rodrygo’s situation, majorly playing down the transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

There’s now been another major update as one transfer insider has stated that he expects Rodrygo to move to Tottenham if he leaves the Bernabeu.

Tottenham favourites for Rodrygo Goes transfer, according to industry insider

Speaking to Football Insider‘s podcast, former Everton chief Keith Wyness, now working for a consultancy that advises top football clubs, said he was hearing talk of Rodrygo to Spurs, whilst also mentioning a surprise potential move to Liverpool, with Florian Wirtz heading in the opposite direction.

“I think he’ll go to Spurs, but the whisper I got was a potential swap deal with Wirtz as part of it from Liverpool,” Wyness said.

“Now, given the start that Wirtz has had, that isn’t beyond the realms of the imagination. I think he may fit better into the Real Madrid style of play and the La Liga style of play.

“I think that may be something that could have some currency in it. I didn’t dismiss it out of hand straight away.

“But I do think that Spurs will be the ones that end up paying the money to get him across from Real Madrid. I expect Spurs to push hard, but that Liverpool-Wirtz story did seem to make some sense to me.”

Is Rodrygo good enough for Tottenham or Chelsea?

Rodrygo has shown that he can be a quality player on his day, but his recent form for Real Madrid has been pretty poor.

At this stage, you have to wonder if he’d really add anything to big teams like Tottenham or Chelsea.

The Blues have a lot of attacking options as it is, so perhaps it’s not too surprising to see Romano playing those stories down.

Tottenham also have decent options, though they might arguably benefit more from bringing Rodrygo in, provided he could get back to his best.

The Brazil international can play out wide or up front, and looks like a potential upgrade on players like Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.