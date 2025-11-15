Thomas Frank wants a new attacker. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of the Monaco attacker, Maghnes Akliouche.

A report from TEAMtalk claims they were monitoring his performances while on international duty this week. The player was in action for his country against Ukraine, and Tottenham representatives were present to watch him closely.

Tottenham keen on Maghnes Akliouche

The report claims that he is one of the players they are looking to sign in 2026. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to get the deal done. The 23-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for the north London club.

They need more pace, flair, and unpredictability in the final third. Akliouche would be a quality acquisition for them.

Premier League move could be ideal for Akliouche

He has shown his quality in the French league in the UEFA Champions League. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a player for Tottenham. Joining a Premier League club will be quite exciting for him as well. He would get to test himself at a high level, and Tottenham might be able to bring out the best in him. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development.

The young Frenchman is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. This could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and move to English football.

Tottenham need more cutting-edge in the final third, and adding another wide player would be ideal for them. The player is young enough to improve further, and he has all the tools to develop into a future star.