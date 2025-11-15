Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad is seen during the preseason friendly match between V-Varen Nagasaki and Real Sociedad at Peace Stadium connected by SoftBank on July 21, 2025 in Nagasaki, Japan. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been continuously linked with a move for the Japanese international attacker, Takefusa Kubo.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. Tottenham could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to sign the Japanese International.

According to Pete O’Rourke, the player is likely to cost around £52 million. It will not be a cheap acquisition, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up. Kubo has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Tottenham learn Takefusa Kubo asking price

He said: “He’s been continually linked with the move to the Premier League with Tottenham, Liverpool over the years, Aston Villa as well. “Top young player who’s done really well for Real Sociedad. So, it’s no surprise that the top European clubs are looking at the Japanese international as well. “He has got a release clause in his contract, so it would be straightforward if Tottenham wanted to go and sign him in January. “£52million, it’s not a cheap deal by any stretch of the imagination. So, that will come into consideration if Tottenham are to firm up their interest in Kubo as well.”

Kubo would be a useful addition

The Japanese International is versatile enough to operate centrally as well as on the flanks. He could be an asset for Tottenham if they manage to get the deal done. His ability to slot into multiple roles will be a bonus.

Furthermore, signing the Japanese International will help commercially as well. They have benefited greatly from having Son Heung-min over the years. Adding Kubo to the squad will help fill that void and allow Tottenham to maximise the revenue from the Asian market.

Convincing the player to join the club is unlikely to be difficult. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay up.