Lucas Bergvall celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat has done quite well for the Belgian club, and his performances have attracted the attention of top teams.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, and Aston Villa are monitoring his progress. The 17-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the two English clubs.

Tottenham keen on Nathan De Cat

Tottenham are looking to add more technical ability and creativity to the side. They believe that the Belgian could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. He has excellent technique and vision. He will help create opportunities in the final third and allow Spurs to break down deep defensive units. De Cat has 10 goal contributions this season.

Similarly, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on him as well. They believe that he could be the ideal long-term partner for Boubacar Kamara.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decides to come forward with an offer to sign him. He is likely to cost around £31 million, including bonuses.

Tottenham and Aston Villa have the financial muscle to pay the asking price for him. The reported fee might seem like a premium right now, but the player is only 17, and he has plenty of time to justify the investment.

Report: Tottenham scouts watched 23-year-old this week ahead of 2026 move

Bayern also keen on De Cat

Meanwhile, German champions Bayern Munich are interested in the player as well, and they have already initiated formal conversations with the midfielder’s representatives. Spurs must look to act quickly if they want to get the deal done.

They have shown a willingness to build a formidable team for the future, and they have done well to bring talented young players in recent years. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the Belgian across the line.