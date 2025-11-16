400k-a-week striker rejects move to Leeds in January

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney is not interested in a move to Leeds United.



The English striker is looking to win his place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup next year and to do that, he would need to move back to the Premier League.

It is widely believed that the former Brentford star is now looking to return to the Premier League, catching the attention of clubs in England who are looking for a new attacker.

Tottenham, who are out in the market for a new striker under Thomas Frank, have been linked with a move for the former Premier League star.

David Moyes’ Everton side have also been paired with Toney in the media, with speculation increasing over his future in the Middle East.

Ivan Toney moving back to the Premier League?

The striker has been reportedly told that to come back into the England setup, he would need to play in the Premier League.

Toney reportedly earns around 400k-a-week at Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, something that he would have to let go if he wants to move to the Premier League.

The bad news for Leeds United is that Toney is not interested in a move to Elland Road.

Leeds United have no chance of signing Toney

Toney wants to play competitive football so that he can make his claim to become a part of the England squad and unfortunately for Leeds, a move to the Whites is not on his agenda.

While some of the top players in the world have moved to Saudi Arabia in recent seasons, the level of football there is still not as competitive as it is in the Premier League.

If Toney has really decided that he wants to return to England, top clubs will be interested in signing him, making it difficult for Leeds United to stand any chance of winning the race to secure his signature.

