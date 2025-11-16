Aston Villa make contact to sign Everton star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in a move for Everton star James Garner, according to Football Insider.

The future of midfielder Garner is uncertain at Everton since the player is coming towards the end of his contract with David Moyes’ side.

The former Manchester United academy gradaute is set to become a free agent in the summer next year and Premier League clubs are looking at the opportunity to sign him next year.

By January, he will be allowed to indulge in talks with others club for a pre-contract agreement and Aston Villa, along with Nottingham Forest, are ready to use that opportunity to sign the midfielder.

The advantage that Everton have at the moment is that they can extend his contract by another year due to the option they have.

Aston Villa could have the opportunity to sign James Garner

However, a player who is reaching the end of his deal can be easily persuaded by other clubs for a move elsewhere.

Everton would be worried about the midfielder’s future though since outside attention may be a cause of huge concern for them.

Garner has scored one goal and provided one assist in 11 Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season.

Moyes recently praised the midfielder for his performances, as reported by The Chronicle:

“He’s been fantastic since I came in. I didn’t realise probably how good he was. He’s been so good.

“He’s played great in midfield and he’s played full-back for me as well. I’ve said a couple of times recently he’s probably getting closer to getting talked about for England because of his performances.

“By the way, England have got so many good players to select from, so for anyone to select a team [is difficult].

“I’ve been listening to discussions all week about (Phil) Foden and (Jude) Bellingham, etc., but all I’m saying is Jimmy is one of the group of young English midfield players who maybe in the future has a chance of getting a call-up.

“He’s done a brilliant job for us, Jimmy, and he’s playing very well..”

Everton have no desire of letting Garner leave

Having already tied James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford to new contracts, Everton are ready to do the same with Garner to keep him at the club.

Aston Villa’s interest seems genuine considering the need for midfield reinforcements at Villa Park.

A player like Garner would be a versatile addition to Aston Villa and it makes complete sense why Unai Emery would want to sign him.

