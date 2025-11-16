Aston Villa turn focus towards Man City star ahead of January window

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window this year.

The Argentinian goalkeeper was linked with a move to Manchester United but the Red Devils eventually signed Senne Lammens and Martinez ended up staying at Villa Park.

However, his form this season has been questionable and his long term future at the club has come under scrutiny.

Villa are looking for a new goalkeeper and they have identified a Premier League player who is struggling to get playing time at his club.

Aston Villa want Man City star James Trafford

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are interested in a move for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Following his move to the Etihad Stadium from Burnley in the summer, Trafford was expected to challenge Ederson for a place in the starting line up.

Ederson left the club in the summer and Gianluigi Donnarumma was signed from Paris Saint-Germain, who instantly became the number one goalkeeper.

That pushed Trafford down the pecking order and due to that his playing time has been affected.

Aston Villa are now looking to use that opportunity to make a move for Trafford and they feel he could be the long term replacement of Martinez at Villa Park.

Man City are open to a loan move for Trafford

Man City are open to letting Trafford leave the club in the near future to continue his development but only in a loan move. They still have faith in the English goalkeeper and feel that he could be useful to them in the long term.

There is no doubt about the quality of Trafford and he has proven himself for Burnley in the Championship but the goalkeeper is now looking for more opportunities in the Premier League and Aston Villa are ready to provide that.

A player of his talent should be playing week in week out instead of warming the bench.

Along with Villa, Newcastle United are also showing interest in the former Burnley goalkeeper.

Aston Villa eyeing transfer swoop for Bundesliga star who wants a new challenge