Arsenal’s star winger, Bukayo Saka, has offered a surprising and glowing tribute to former teammate Mesut Ozil, naming the German playmaker as the best player he has ever played alongside.

The endorsement from the 24-year-old, who has shared the pitch with the likes of Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, for England, underscores the unique and undeniable genius of the retired midfielder.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5, Saka was asked who is the best player he has played with.

The Arsenal winger replied: “Maybe Mesut Ozil. High quality player, man. It was just fun, hard to describe it. Fun to play with him, fun to watch him.”

This sentiment perfectly captures the admiration many young Gunners had for the midfielder, who possessed a rare vision and creativity often unseen on the Premier League stage.

Saka played 17 matches alongside Mesut Ozil during the early stages of his senior career, clearly leaving a lasting impression of sheer, effortless quality.

Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal

Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, became synonymous with elite-level playmaking.

Despite a tumultuous end to his spell in North London, his peak years provided Arsenal fans with unforgettable moments of footballing artistry.

During his tenure, Ozil registered 44 goals and 77 assists across 254 appearances for the club in all competitions.

A highlight of his exceptional output was the 2015/16 Premier League season, where he recorded a staggering 19 assists in the league, a total second only to Thierry Henry and a testament to his status as one of the best creative forces in Europe at the time.

He also helped the club secure four FA Cup titles, breaking their infamous nine-year trophy drought.

Ozil’s political views and the end of his Arsenal career

While Mesut Ozil’s quality on the pitch was never in question, his career at Arsenal was ultimately impacted by off-field controversies.

The German midfielder openly criticised China’s human rights policies in 2018.

The situation escalated after he made a controversial post on social media in December 2019, speaking out against the alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims in China.

Arsenal quickly moved to distance themselves from the comments, stating that the content was “Ozil’s personal opinion” and that the club “always adheres to the principle of not involving itself in politics.”

Given the massive commercial interests of the Premier League and the club in China, the comments drew an immediate and severe backlash, including the cancellation of the club’s match broadcast by Chinese state television.

The subsequent marginalisation of the high-earning star, who was eventually left out of both the Premier League and Europa League squads, culminated in his departure to Fenerbahce in January 2021.

What is Mesut Ozil doing now?

Since retiring from professional football in March 2023 after a final spell with İstanbul Başakşehir, Mesut Ozil has transitioned into a new chapter focused largely on politics in Turkey and several business ventures.

Ozil, who is of Turkish descent, has officially entered the political arena in Turkey, joining the central council of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2025.

This move follows his long-established close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Beyond politics, the former German international is pursuing a number of business interests.

He continues to be involved with his esports team, which he originally founded in 2018. Additionally, Ozil has also acquired a stake in the Mexican football club, Club Necaxa.

Ozil has also dedicated time to physical transformation since his retirement, spending time in the gym to build a more muscular physique, which is a noticeable difference from his playing days.