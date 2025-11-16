Chelsea have a star on their hands in Estevao. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Chelsea have had a season of up-and-downs so far, but one of the biggest positives has been Estevao Willian’s performances. The 18-year-old, who arrived in the summer from Palmeiras, has been impressive for Enzo Maresca’s side, and he has now taken his domestic form on to the international stage.

Estevao starred for Brazil in their 2-0 friendly victory over Senegal at the Emirates, and after this, he earned some rave reviews from those involved in football.

Estevao praised after standout display for Brazil

As per Football Insider, Keith Wyness was one of those to praise Estevao, as he made comparisons between the Chelsea man and Wayne Rooney.

“I go back to youth players. I’ve seen some great ones in my time. Obviously, Rooney was at Everton when I first got there. But I’ve seen players like Jose Baxter, who at that time was going to be the next great thing to follow on from Rooney. Never quite made it. And yet I think Estevao has something special. Lamine Yamal has proven to be consistent, and I think that Estevao’s got that same feeling for me.

Estevao is still only 18, so he has a long way to go in his career. However, the early signs are promising, which will please Chelsea.