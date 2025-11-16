Daniel Farke is under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds have slid down the Premier League table in recent weeks, and this has led to increased speculation on the future of Daniel Farke, who could soon be relieved of his duties as first team manager.

Farke, who had been linked with being replaced in the summer despite leading Leeds to the Championship title, is under increasing pressure at Elland Road following a run of four defeats in five Premier League matches. Replacements have already been lined up, and the same can now be said for the German’s next job.

Daniel Farke could return to Norwich this season

As per EFL All Access (via Inside Futbol), Adrian Clarke has stated that Farke would be the ideal manager to steady the ship at Norwich, whom he previously guided to the Premier League back in 2021.

“Daniel Farke is probably the answer to those [questions], isn’t he? You just need Leeds, maybe, to pull the trigger on Daniel Farke, and then he can come home and turn Norwich around. Because I am sure, at some stage, this season, Leeds might consider making a change. He would be the ideal personality to come back and sort of save this team.”

Norwich are looking for a new manager, having recently sacked Liam Manning. Farke has a proven track record at Carrow Road, so it would be no surprise if they were interested in appointing him. However, they would need to wait, as he is still in charge at Leeds for the time being.

The next few weeks will be crucial to determining whether Farke continues as Leeds manager. Aston Villa head to Elland Road after the international break, and if a victory were to come, it would ease the pressure that has been building on his shoulders.