Arsenal fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that defender Riccardo Calafiori will be available for the highly anticipated North London Derby against Tottenham this weekend.

The news comes after the Italian international was forced to withdraw from the Italy squad during the international break, initially sparking concerns that Arsenal would be without one of their key defensive assets for the crucial clash.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Riccardo Calafiori’s injury

Romano gave an update yesterday that the Arsenal staff are not overly concerned about the player’s injury.

As per his latest update, there is not injury to the player and Calafiori will be available for selection next Sunday.

Taking to X, Romano posted: “Understand Arsenal check confirm news from last 24h: Riccardo Calafiori will be available for North London Derby. No injury, no issues. Just overload.

Riccardo Calafiori has been excellent this season

This comes as a major boost for Arsenal, as the 23-year-old has been played a key role in Arsenal’s brilliant start to the season.

The left-back has started all games so far in the Premier League and been a solid presence at the back while also a threat going forward.

Statistic Value Tackles 13 Duels won 43 Duels won % 51.2% Aerial duels won 18 Aerial duels won % 52.9% Interceptions 5 Blocked shots 1 Fouls committed 17 Recoveries 41 Possession won (final third) 2 Dribbled past 4

Riccardo Calafiori stats 25/26 Premier League via FotMob

He has made 13 tackles so far and come out on top in 43 duels, giving him a 51.2% success rate, a solid return that shows he competes well in 1v1 situations. In the air, he has won 18 aerial duels at a 52.9% success rate, proving he can hold his own physically.

Defensively, his reading of the game has been steady, with 5 interceptions and 1 blocked shot, while his 41 recoveries highlight the amount of loose balls and second phases he cleans up for his team.

He has also won possession twice in the final third, showing he occasionally steps high to press and win the ball in advanced areas.

In terms on going forward, the Italian has racked up a goal and two assists in 11 games so far, recording 19 shots with an xG of 2.21.

Gabriel Magalhaes likely to miss Tottenham game with injury

While Arsenal have got a boost with Calafiori’s update, they are likely to be without star player Gabriel Magalhaes.

The centre-back who has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season suffered a groin injury during Brazil vs Senegal.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the injury, with an apology to Arsenal. He said: Bad? I don’t know, he had a problem on his adductor, the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed, when players have an injury I hope they can recover well and soon.”

He has been ruled out of Brazil’s game against Tunisia and is expected to spend some time on the sidelines.