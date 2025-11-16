Liverpool want to sign Marc Guehi in 2026. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Despite spending big in the summer, Liverpool need to make further additions to Arne Slot’s squad in 2026. A right winger is wanted to compete with Mohamed Salah, but more pressing is the desire to add in a new centre-back, with Marc Guehi still being the club’s preferred candidate.

Liverpool almost signed Guehi during the summer transfer window, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug late on after failing to secure a replacement. It means that the England international will almost certainly depart Selhurst Park as a free agent at the end of the season, which is music to the ears of those at Anfield.

Liverpool made aware of Real Madrid interest in Marc Guehi

However, Real Madrid are also in the race for Guehi, and according to Keith Wyness (via Football Insider), Liverpool should be concerned about this, despite the fact that the player is said to prefer a move to Merseyside.

“From what I understand, he’d like to go to Liverpool. But there’ll be an auction for him. He’s going to be a sought-after player in January. I think Liverpool are saying, look, hang on, just moderate your demands and we’ll take you. I don’t think they’re going to pull out. I think they’re still interested in him, and he’s a quality player even though he’s injured at the moment.

“I don’t think Real Madrid are out of the running by any means, though. I think there’s still big interest there.”

The situation with Guehi is bound to escalate in the coming months, with a number of top clubs across Europe said to be interested in securing his services once he leaves Crystal Palace. Liverpool are right in thick of it, and although they may be classed as favourites now, they will need to move fast in order to get their man.