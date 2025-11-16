“Decision will be made very soon” – Liverpool star clears confusion over Anfield future

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté has spoken publicly about the growing speculation surrounding his future, offering a rare glimpse into ongoing contract negotiations as he enters the final stretch of his current deal.

The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in June, and with interest mounting from major European clubs, his next move has become one of the most closely watched situations at Anfield.

Over the past month, reports from England, France and Germany have suggested that Konaté was preparing to run down his contract, potentially eyeing a move abroad as a free agent.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been linked, while Liverpool are desperate to avoid losing the Frenchman for nothing.

Ibrahima Konaté opens up on Liverpool future

Speaking to the media this week, Konaté made it clear that much of the noise surrounding his future is premature, and in some cases, completely unfounded.

Konate said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“I’ve seen a lot of things in the press recently. I don’t know where that’s coming from.”

The defender insisted that negotiations are very much ongoing, and that both parties are working toward clarity sooner rather than later.

Konate added:

“My agents are continuing discussions with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made very soon so I can announce it.”

Sources close to the club suggest Liverpool consider Konaté a central figure in Arne Slot’s plans.

With Virgil Van Dijk moving towards the final stage of his career at Anfield, the Reds see Konate as a player who can lead their defense for a long time in the future.

Arne Slot wants to keep the French defender at Anfield

Konaté remains one of the most physically dominant defenders in the Premier League.

Liverpool know that if the Frenchman chooses not to renew, they will be forced to plan a significant defensive reshuffle. Meanwhile, Konaté understands that his next contract, whether at Liverpool or elsewhere, will likely define the prime years of his career.

If he decides to leave the Premier League side, they will go through a similar situation that they faced recently with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also ran down his contract and left as a free agent.

Konaté will be able to negotiate with other teams in January but Liverpool are hoping that an agreement over a new deal can be reached soon.

