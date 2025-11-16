Man City “keeping tabs” on Premier League star wanted by Liverpool

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City have begun “keeping tabs” on Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, with the Premier League giants quietly intensifying their forward scouting plans ahead of next year, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has emerged as one of the most dynamic, hard-running wide forwards in the league, attracting interest from several top English clubs.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who are looking to make attacking signings next year, have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker.

Along with the Reds, Manchester United are also showing genuine interest in the wide attacker.

Semenyo is known for his pace and dribbling quality but this season, the attacker has added goals to his arsenal and shown that he can also improve his output.

Antoine Semenyo has impressed this season

He has scored 6 goals in 11 Premier League games this season and it is hardly a surprise to see the top clubs in England showing interest in signing him.

Sources close to the situation suggest that Man City’s admiration is long-standing. City’s recruitment team have monitored Semenyo since his Championship days.

Guardiola values multi-functional forwards who can operate both centrally and in wide channels, press tirelessly, and cover large tactical distances.

Semenyo’s explosive ball-carrying and defensive work rate are believed to be key reasons behind City’s interest.

Man City interest could unsettle Semenyo

Bournemouth value Semenyo as a core piece of their long-term project under Andoni Iraola.

With the attacker signing a new deal recently, Bournemouth are expected to demand a huge amount for attacker. City could be told to pay as much as £80m for Semenyo.

Semenyo is not pushing for a move but interest from clubs of City’s calibre typically signals that wider transfer conversations may escalate in the coming months.

